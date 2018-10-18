Noon crash kills one in Hamilton

HAMILTON (WCBI) – A midday accident has killed a Hamilton man .

Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley says 87 year old Charles Adrian Berry died in the multi car wreck which happened at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highway 45.

There were other injuries in the crash including one person airlifted from the scene.

Berry’s death is the latest in a growing number of fatal accidents along 45 between Hamilton and Columbus. Gurley adds Thursday’s crash is the first fatality at that intersection since the 2011 wreck which claimed the life of his daughter Jessica Gurley.