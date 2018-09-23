North Carolina Governor Tours Flood Ridden Counties

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA (WCBI) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tours some of hardest hit areas along the coast.

Some roads still underwater with no way into some towns.

Families begin to pick up the pieces after devastating flood waters tear through North Carolina.

Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper gets a first hand look at the destruction in Brunswick and Columbus Counties.

“Houses and businesses are underwater. You saw the Samford dam just breached,” said Governor Cooper.

A week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, water is still rising in some areas.

“We have 12 river gauges at major flood state and three more at moderate stage,” said Governor Cooper.

Hundreds of people rescued by boat. Tragically, the death toll now up to 32 after a person was killed while working to remove trees.

Many more folks now left without a place to call home. Finding permanent housing is something Governor Cooper says will be challenging.

“Right after Matthew the legislature decided to move the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief Fund from commerce, to the Department of Emergency Management, which is not really been used to longer term housing,” said Governor Cooper.

Cooper says he’s spoken to the president on the issue and is hoping the president keeps his word when it comes to federal help.

“If we can consolidate and if we can get the flexibility and the promises of federal help that we’ve heard the last several days, then i believe we can recover quickly,” said Governor Cooper.

As folks begin to come back home and find a sense of normalcy, many are depending on help from area charities.

Donna Norris says a lot of places just haven’t reopened.

“Just trying to find food and milk, it’s kind of tough right now,” said Norris.

Several distribution centers are set up across North Carolina where people can come and get things like diapers, soap, dog food, canned food, anything that they might need.

And get this, the North Carolina National Guard has helped over 6,000 families.

“Words can’t even describe how much we’re thankful. This is wonderful,” said Norris.

Thousands still remain without power.

Governor Cooper says Hurricane Florence has brought to his attention the need for infrastructure repairs and more housing in the state.