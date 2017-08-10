North Lamar Rescue Squad Member Accused Of Taking Patient’s Medicine

Dustie Nicole Sizemore
Source: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – A North Lamar Rescue Squad volunteer is accused of taking a patient’s medicine.

Dustie Nicole Sizemore, 26, is charged with theft of property second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

Sulligent Assistant Police Chief Tracy Taylor says an officer was dispatched to Rebecca Lane on Wednesday.

A person at the home claimed one of the rescue squad volunteers on scene stole some medicine.

Taylor says people were interviewed at the home and a search was conducted.

She would not release where the medicine was found or what led up to the call.

The North Lamar Rescue Squad is a volunteer based service that provides basic medical care to residents.

Taylor says she was informed that Sizemore was suspended from the organization, pending an investigation.

