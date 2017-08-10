North Lamar Rescue Squad Member Accused Of Taking Patient’s Medicine

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – A North Lamar Rescue Squad volunteer is accused of taking a patient’s medicine.
Dustie Nicole Sizemore, 26, is charged with theft of property second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
Sulligent Assistant Police Chief Tracy Taylor says an officer was dispatched to Rebecca Lane on Wednesday.
A person at the home claimed one of the rescue squad volunteers on scene stole some medicine.
Taylor says people were interviewed at the home and a search was conducted.
She would not release where the medicine was found or what led up to the call.
The North Lamar Rescue Squad is a volunteer based service that provides basic medical care to residents.
Taylor says she was informed that Sizemore was suspended from the organization, pending an investigation.