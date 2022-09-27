North Mississippi and West Alabama Fire Weather Warning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps and lower humidity.

Unfortunately, that drier air can create fire dangers, especially when it’s joined by gusty winds.

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for North Mississippi and West Alabama at least through Wednesday.

Low humidity and high winds can create the perfect conditions for dangerous brush fires

As people begin to enjoy the fall-related activities Weather Experts and Fire Experts are issuing a warning.

For the next couple of days, Fall is going to be in full swing around North Mississippi and West Alabama – Cool Mornings and Evenings, Warm Days, and low humidity.

Our WCBI Weather expert Ashleigh Bryant says we should enjoy this nice weather but don’t make a bonfire part of your plans.

“The National Weather Service looks at a bunch of different parameters, relative humidity, soil moisture, wind speed, wind direction, and temperature. They kind of all mesh those parameters together to go if something were to pick up speed, pick up temperature, would it cause an issue,” said Bryant.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the Volunteer fire department faces numerous challenges and uncontrolled brush fires.

“Create a lot more distance; it is going to create more challenges with Terrain getting access to the fire. We rely on the Mississippi Forest commission to come in and try to help us with fire breaks, but you have those challenges of the fire still moving quickly with high wind, and it moves quickly with us,” said Austin.

Austin explains that even with updated equipment, the short-staffed department needs the community to do its part.

“Have a way to extinguish the fire; clear out and around the actual burn pile that you are burning and watch the weather; if you can burn after rain then that is even better,” said Austin.

And more so.

Be careful and be responsible.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect across Mississippi until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

During this time, all outdoor burning should be avoided.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter