North Mississippi continues shutdowns amid icy conditions

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bruce Mayor Jimmy Hubbard said it’s been a long week for him and the town’s workers.

“It lasted Monday through Friday, and we still have some places here in town that are still slick, but not nearly what they were Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Bruce Mayor Jimmy Hubbard.

The town’s crews have been working non-stop since the winter storm started.

“We are a small town, and like other small towns, we have limited resources,” said Hubbard.

One of the first priorities was to see which businesses needed to be open to help residents.

“Which this came to our doctor’s office, to our drug store here in town, to our banks, and we cleaned up around our square,” said Hubbard.

Some side streets remain covered in ice on Monday afternoon. Hubbard knows people want to get out but driving safely on the roads is a must.

“It sort of shut us down for a few days, people were really wanting to get out. but they were just home-bound for a few days,” said Hubbard.

Even though the ice was a lot to clean up, Hubbard said it prepared them well for future winter storms.

“Experience is a great teacher, and we have learned a lot,” said Hubbard.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X