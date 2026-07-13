North Mississippi Health Services names new Chief Operating Officer

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services names a new Chief Operating Officer.

Shawn Morrow took on the role at the end of August.

According to a press release, Morrow has more than 25 years of health care leadership experience, having served as chief executive officer, president, and administrator for both independent hospitals and integrated health systems across the country

The Utah Native holds a Master of Business Administration from Murray State University and a bachelor’s degree in Portuguese and Business Management from Brigham Young University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a Health Management Academy GE Fellow.

Morrow will oversee operations of eight NHMS hospitals, related clinics, service lines, and joint ventures.

Morrow will officially step into the role on August 31.

North Mississippi Health Services serves 24 counties across Mississippi and Northwest Alabama.

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