North Mississippi man charged with sexual battery of a minor
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's office is investigating the alleged sexual offenses that involved a 15-year-old minor.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi man has been charged with the sexual battery of a minor.
Zachary Dale Saine of Glen, Mississippi has been charged with sexual battery.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged sexual offenses that involved a 15-year-old minor.
Bond was set at two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.
This case is still under investigation.