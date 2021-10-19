North Mississippi man charged with sexual battery of a minor

The Tishomingo County Sheriff's office is investigating the alleged sexual offenses that involved a 15-year-old minor.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi man has been charged with the sexual battery of a minor.

Zachary Dale Saine of Glen, Mississippi has been charged with sexual battery.

Bond was set at two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

This case is still under investigation.