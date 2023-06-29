North Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A North Mississippi man will spend 17 years in Federal prison for distributing child pornography.

39-year-old Jessie Edward Winters was sentenced in U.S. Federal Court in Oxford.

The investigation began when the Department of Homeland Security acted on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone using a mobile messaging app to distribute pictures and videos of child sexual abuse.

Oxford PD also received similar information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The groups worked together to zero in on Winters. When he was arrested he had more than 200 pictures and more than 200 videos of child sexual material in his possession.

Along with 210 months in prison, Winters will also have 10 years of supervised release.

