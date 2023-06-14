North Mississippi Narcotics Unit makes aggravated meth trafficking arrest

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit took a large quantity of drugs off the streets and arrested a suspected drug dealer.

Agents searched the home of Will Orlando Hadley on Mattie Florence Drive in the Belden area.

During that search, they reportedly found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 18 pounds of marijuana, around five pounds of the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin, and about two ounces of THC edibles.

They also seized four guns.

Will Hadley was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with aggravated trafficking of Methamphetamine, aggravated trafficking of psilocybin, and trafficking of marijuana.

Hadley has a previous felony conviction and was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A Tupelo Municipal Judge denied bond for Hadley.

