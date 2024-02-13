North Mississippi Narcotics Unit makes drug arrests in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit got fentanyl off the streets and made a pair of drug arrests in Tupelo.

Narcotics agents, along with the Tupelo police and Lee County Sheriff’s SWAT teams served a search warrant in the 600 block of North Church Street in Tupelo.

During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of fentanyl.

Two people were arrested as a result of the raid.

Carli Richardson was charged with felony possession of fentanyl.

Rickey Jones was charged with the sale of cocaine.

Agents also seized over $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.

A municipal judge denied bond for both Richardson and Jones.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X