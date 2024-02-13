North Mississippi Narcotics Unit makes drug arrests in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit got fentanyl off the streets and made a pair of drug arrests in Tupelo.
Narcotics agents, along with the Tupelo police and Lee County Sheriff’s SWAT teams served a search warrant in the 600 block of North Church Street in Tupelo.
During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of fentanyl.
Two people were arrested as a result of the raid.
Carli Richardson was charged with felony possession of fentanyl.
Rickey Jones was charged with the sale of cocaine.
Agents also seized over $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
A municipal judge denied bond for both Richardson and Jones.