North Mississippi prisoner escapes from custody in Benton County

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A north Mississippi prisoner is on the run.

Shortly before noon on Monday, Kirtis Elkins escaped from the custody of a probation and parole officer while he was being taken from Benton County to Desoto County.

MDOC said Elkins told the officer he had to go to the bathroom but they were driving through a wooded area on Highway 4, Near Marshall County/Benton County.

The officer pulled over to let Elkins go to the bathroom and that’s when he ran away.

Elkins was nearing parole in a matter of weeks.

He had been in custody since June of last year, had achieved “trusty status” for good behavior, and was considered low risk.

