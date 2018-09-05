North Mississippi resident accused of disability fraud

PONTOTOC (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man pleads not guilty to federal claims he has cheated the disability system for at least 5 years.

James Beasley, 54, faces a 3 count federal indictment of making false statements and misusing his social security number.

Prosecutors say Beasley claimed disability in 2002, but between 2013 and 2018 he worked for a variety of trucking companies while still claiming each year he was disabled and not working.

Beasley could be jailed for 5 years and fined up to $750,000 if convicted on all counts.