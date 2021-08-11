North Mississippi residents may be able to receive free legal help

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) You may be able to get free legal help if you live in Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, or Webster County.

The 14th Chancery Court District is hosting a free family law legal clinic Friday at the Clay County Chancery Courthouse.

During the in-person event, attorneys will give advice on a variety of family law matters including divorce, simple wills, and power of attorney cases.

They will help you draft the documents you need and advise you on preparing for court.

“It is very important that we do this to help the community,” said Judge Paula Drungole Ellis. “The attorneys are volunteering their time and it helps people who can not afford lawyers to learn about the process and get help in preparing their documents and understanding what is required so they can get the results they are wanting.”

The event is from 12 to 4 pm and is only open to residents of the 14th Chancery Court District.

Participants will be required to masks and follow social distancing and other COVID guidelines.