North Mississippi residents may be able to receive free legal help

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
26

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) You may be able to get free legal help if you live in Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, or Webster County.

The 14th Chancery Court District is hosting a free family law legal clinic Friday at the Clay County Chancery Courthouse.

- Advertisement -

During the in-person event, attorneys will give advice on a variety of family law matters including divorce, simple wills, and power of attorney cases.

They will help you draft the documents you need and advise you on preparing for court.

“It is very important that we do this to help the community,” said Judge Paula Drungole Ellis. “The attorneys are volunteering their time and it helps people who can not afford lawyers to learn about the process and get help in preparing their documents and understanding what is required so they can get the results they are wanting.”

The event is from 12 to 4 pm and is only open to residents of the 14th Chancery Court District.

Participants will be required to masks and follow social distancing and other COVID guidelines.

Previous articleTemporary medical facility being set up at UMMC parking garage
Next articleCongressman Trent Kelly discusses proposed military vaccine mandate
mm
Aundrea Self
http://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.