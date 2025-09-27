North MS School Districts receive new vans for off-campus activities

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A lack of transportation often puts the brakes on students taking part in activities off campus.

Toyota is helping take care of that for two North Mississippi School Districts.

Gulf States Toyota announced the donation of 12 Toyota Sienna vans to the Lee County and Pontotoc City School Districts.

Each district will receive six vans to help with small group transportation.

District leaders say the vans will help students participate in more opportunities like workplace development, tutoring and mentoring, after-school programs, and career internships.

They say partnerships like this are vital to help students take advantage of opportunities they may not have had access to otherwise.

“This will change students’ lives. And as long as we keep the students, their needs, and their success at the front of everything we do, these partnerships will grow, our community will grow, and our kids will be successful. That’s what is most important to us,” Lee Co. Schools Superintendent Coke Magee.

“Toyota’s made this possible, and without them and their commitment to public education, and what they do, and look around at their history. It’s remarkable. We’re just so blessed here in North Mississippi to have them here with us and have such support from them,” Pontotoc City Schools Superintendent Phil Webb.

“Oh, it’s the heart of what we do is giving back to the community. We take pride in supporting communities whenever we can meet a need. And, so, when we heard from Toyota’s Driving Possibilities initiatives that a big need in this community was actually transportation, well, that’s right up our alley. We’re a Toyota distributor. We have vehicles, and we knew we could help them meet this need for the community,” said Quality, Gulf State Toyota Vice President Dwayne Davis.

The van donation was made possible through Toyota’s “Driving Possibilities” career readiness and community engagement initiative.

Toyota has committed $5.8 million over five years to the two school districts.

