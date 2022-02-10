North Star Industrial Park gets a piece of a $25 million site development grant

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Tate Reeves announces that the State of Mississippi is investing around $25 million into site development projects.

The North Star Industrial Park is getting a piece of the pie.

The funding is designed to allow companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for going forward in the Magnolia State.

Site development grant funds are made available through the Mississippi Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, and the RESTORE Act.