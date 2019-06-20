NE Mississippi basketball team represents state at Senior Olympics

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A basketball team from Northeast Mississippi will represent the state at the Senior Olympics.

The “Crypto Ballers” won the Mississippi state tournament in 2018 and they have been practicing ever since for this week’s Senior Olympics in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

There are six men on the team, and they have been playing in church leagues, and on other teams for the past 20 years or so.

Team members said they are looking forward to representing Mississippi and showing people that age is no limitation.

“It’s a riot, the competitive spirit is still there, we all have a good time competing, we don’t have to win, but we like to get out there and bang and have a good time with our brothers out there,” said David Haadsma.

“It’s a good excuse to go out and have fun, doing something we love and we will meet new friends from other states along the way, of course, we are competitive, we want to win, but it’s fun too,” said David Friloux.

Qualifying tournaments take place Friday and Saturday, with the actual championship games on Sunday and Monday.