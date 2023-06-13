Northeast Mississippi car dealership has major impact on the economy

Barnes Crossing Hyundai has top to bottom remodel of its showroom, service department and offices

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – While some car dealerships nationwide are reporting a decline in sales, a Northeast Mississippi dealer said sales are shifting into high gear.

As the ribbon was cut on the remodeled Barnes Crossing Hyundai, associates were busy making deals.

“Barnes Crossing Hyundai, last year was the 26th largest Hyundai store in the United States, right here in Tupelo Mississippi,” said Owner Joe Marshall.

Some months, the Tupelo dealership outsells Hyundai dealers in places like Dallas and Houston.

Marshall bought the dealership thirteen years ago and had twenty employees. That number has grown over the years.

“Right now we have 125 employees at Barnes Crossing Hyundai, as far as the entire group we have almost eight hundred employees,” Marshall said.

Barnes Crossing Hyundai sells on average more than 300 cars each month. That adds up to a major impact on the regional economy.

“New car business is really strong, used cars are starting to plateau down, but car business is strong,” Marshall said.

The renovation even includes two electric vehicle charging stations on the south end of the lot. EV sales are expected to play a bigger role in sales at Barnes Crossing Hyundai in the near future.

“EV is making strides, you could, a lot of these electric vehicles are getting 400 – 500 miles per charge, and what’s really making people open their eyes, you’re not having to sit here and charge a vehicle in four to five hours, Hyundai can go from 10 to 80 percent in less than twenty minutes,” said Barnes Crossing Hyundai General Manager Will Cody.

The new showroom will be the new look for Hyundai dealerships nationwide.

Construction on the $7 million project also provided construction jobs for hundreds of people.

