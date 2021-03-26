There will be lots of bull riding, bronc riding, steer wrestling, and bullfights this weekend in Tupelo.

The Northeast Mississippi Championship Rodeo is at the Bancorpsouth Arena this weekend. Dirt was hauled in for the big event this morning.

The rodeo is part of the “Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association” and features more than 150 contestants over both performances on Saturday.

It is the largest PRCA rodeo in Tupelo’s history. The general manager says there are many events and of course, there’s a rodeo clown.

“We’ve got a guy named Rudy Burns, he’s from Mississippi, he’s a great entertainer, and they also like, you have access to the cowboys, right after the show, over in our souvenir stand, you can get autographs from the bullfighters, announcers, they love the action-packed, nonstop, never know what’s going to happen, we’re live and unrehearsed, if you got a close seat, you may get a cowboy in your lap,” said Dustin Murray, general manager of the Rodeo.

The rodeo has two performances Saturday, at 1 PM and 7;30 PM. For more information on tickets, go to www.facebook.com/NE-MS-Championship-Rodeo