Northeast Mississippi Congressional Delegation Takes Questions From Students At ‘State Of The District’

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Students at Itawamba Community College had an opportunity to ask their congressional delegation questions about the economy, national security and other issues during a unique forum.

It was called “State of the District” and featured U S Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith, along with First District Congressman Trent Kelly.

Students submitted questions in advance of the event, and members of the congressional delegation tackled the questions.

ICC’s president said it’s rare to have both senators and the district’s congressman under one roof for an event.

“I hope the takeaway for our students, is a better understanding of our Constitution and our district and activities taking place in that district and also an understanding of how our system of government works, and anytime we can put them with our government leaders is a wonderful opportunity for our students to grow in their knowledge,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.

This is the first time ICC has hosted the “State of the District.” The school hosts a “Constitution Day” every year.

