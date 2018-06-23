Northeast Mississippi Cycling Club Race

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – Bicycling may not be considered an all weather sport by the average person.
It’s is to members of the Northeast Mississippi Cycling Club.
The City of Tupelo asked them to sponsor a bicycle race in downtown Tupelo. and dozens of riders braved the inclement weather to take part in the 1st of 2 days of racing.
Organizers are calling it NASCAR on bicycles as contestants are competing for prizes.
Matt Mackey is the race organizer. He says cycling is a tremendous way to get in shape.
“The great thing about cycling is it’s not hard on your joints. And it’s also a great cardiovascular workout running but you don’t have the pounding of the pavement,”said Mackey.
Mackey says between 60 and 70 participants are expected to take part in the 2 day event, and he expects better weather for tomorrow’s 2nd day of competition.