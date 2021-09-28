Northeast Mississippi Florist wins ‘Christmas At The Mansion’ contest

Starkville florist will decorate Governor's Mansion for Christmas

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi florist will get to decorate the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas.

Allison Siddall and Hannah Krapac Wamsley had seen photos of the rooms in the Governor’s Mansion, but being there in person gave them a better idea of how they will decorate each room.

Siddall is the owner of the Starkville-based “State Floral,” which was named overall winner in this year’s “Christmas at the Mansion.” contest.

“First Lady Elee called me, and I was waiting on a customer and she called the store, I was like, ‘Oh My Goodness,” and I was really startled, but super excited and honored they would pick our proposal,” Siddall said.

Two parlors, four bedrooms, and the outside of the historic mansion will be decorated as part of “Christmas at the Mansion.”

First Lady Elee Reeves came up with the idea for “Christmas at the Mansion” and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Children and the Magic They Bring to Christmas.”

“Kids make Christmas more fun and definitely having three girls, the excitement of opening Christmas presents and all of that, it’s a really special day for everyone, and you’re right, the true meaning of Christmas is about our Savior’s birth and I think the Christmas decorations this year will also feature some of that as well,” Reeves said.

“Jesus’ birthday will be a themed room, and we have things that kids like, opening Christmas presents, making Christmas cookies, all those types of things will be incorporated in the different rooms and then with pretty ribbons, ornaments and things to make it all special,” Siddall said.

Children will also be asked to make ornaments and send them in for display at the Mansion.

Wamsley says she is excited that her boss was chosen for the big honor.

“She’s such a kind soul and so thoughtful, and you could not ask for someone more wonderful to decorate this place, especially when it’s focusing on children,” Wamsley said.

Allison and Hannah will be very busy over the next month or so, getting everything ready. And then, friends, family, and volunteers will get to work the day after Thanksgiving, decorating for “Christmas at the Mansion.”

Candlelight tours are set for December Third. For more information on the tours, and how kids can send their ornaments in for display, go to First Lady Elee Reeves’ Facebook page. You can also check out her Instagram and Twitter pages.