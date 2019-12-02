Northeast Mississippi School District Asks For Help Naming Its Gym

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – High school gymnasiums are key parts of any community. The facilities not only host sporting events, but in many cases, activities that attract people from the surrounding area.

One school district wants to get an official name for its gym and the public is being asked to help.

The first day back after Thanksgiving break and boys and girls varsity basketball teams are practicing at the Booneville High School Gym.

Although the gym is thirteen years old, it is still called the “New Gym,” But that is about to change. The Booneville School District is asking the public to come up with a new identity for the facility.

“Rather than naming it after an individual, we wanted it to be called something, like a moniker, similar to The Hump, at Mississippi State, The Pavilion, Southern Miss, their stadium is known as The Rock, something similar to that, we decided to have a contest to name our gym. We have had over 75 entries thus far, the participation in this has far exceeded our expectations,” said Supt. Dr. Todd English.

The superintendent credits that response to a strong sense of school pride that is promoted throughout the community among current and former students.

“Our motto is together we’re better and so everything we do we do it together, succeed, fail and get better together and the naming of the gym is another example of that, I don’t know the board had anything in mind when we decided to do this, but we have been pleasantly surprised at the direction it’s going and this thing is taking off like wildfire right now,” said Dr. English.

A committee will narrow down entries received to three choices, and the school board will pick a winning entry.

Anyone can enter, but the deadline is this Friday at 5 pm.

The winner will receive an all sports pass for all home games for the rest of this school year and the 2020-2021 school year.