Northeast MS man arrested for trafficking controlled substance

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi man is now in jail after a multi agency investigation finds a firearm, marijuana and fentanyl pills in close proximity to a juvenile.

Itawamba County Sheriff Mitch Nabors said deputies with his office, and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a house on Liberty Church Road in Nettleton.

During that search, agents detailed Johntavious Javoun Lipsey. Sheriff Nabors said a juvenile was located in Lipsey’s bedroom. The sheriff said fentanyl pills, marijuana and a firearm were found in the house.

Nabors said the fentanyl pills were near the juvenile. The sheriff said 1,900 doses of fentanyl pills were seized as evidence.

Lipsey was charged with trafficking a scheduled two controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony child endangerment. Some of those charges are enhanced because of the firearm.

Judge Harold Holcomb denied bond for Lipsey. The case will be presented to the next Grand Jury and Sheriff Nabors said more arrests are possible. Other agencies taking part in the case included the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Amory Police Department and the Fulton Police Department.

