Not as hot Thursday, isolated showers continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The intense heat takes a one-day break Thursday before redeveloping for the weekend.

THURSDAY: The sky stays variably cloudy with spotty showers sticking around, as an area of weak low pressure spins over central Alabama. The extra clouds and isolated showers should keep high temperatures in the upper 80s!

FRIDAY: The heat returns! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the lower and middle 90s and heat indices 100°+. Once again, a pop-up shower or two will remain possible.

WEEKEND: More heat and humidity! Isolated showers are possible both days, but as a weak front approaches Sunday PM, we should see a few more showers & storms. Highs will reach the mid 90s each day, with heat indicies up to 105°.

NEXT WEEK: The heat continues as dry weather takes hold. We’ll make another run at 100 degrees by Tuesday and possibly next Wednesday.