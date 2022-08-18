Not as humid Thursday with less rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday features much less rain compared to Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s but stay below average into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Save for a few showers along or south of US 82, much of the day should be dry across north Mississippi. Highs should return to the 80s, but persistent clouds should limit any warming past the 85-88 degree range.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers or storms will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours. With a variably cloudy sky, temperatures should still hold in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

WEEKEND: As moisture continues returning into the region, rain coverage may tick up slightly on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Highs may flirt with 90 degrees, but most spots will top out in the upper 80s. Sunday brings a better chance of showers and storms as a weakening front moves in from the northwest, similar to this past Wednesday.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday’s front will meander about north MS to start next week, keeping rain and storm chances elevated Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay well below average in the low to mid 80s both days.