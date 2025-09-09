Not Done With Summer Yet

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are nearing the end of summer, but we still have some more hot weather to deal with this week.

TUESDAY: Today will be the last day in the 80’s for at least the next week. High temperatures will only reach the upper-80’s this afternoon. It’ll be sunny all day with only a few passing clouds. Overall, a nice day outside!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another quiet and mild night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60’s with partly cloudy conditions. The moon is no longer full, but it will still appear quite large – make sure to check it out tonight if you missed it the last couple of nights!

REST OF WEEK: We are warming back into the 90’s to end the week, with temperatures in the mid-90’s by Thursday. These hot conditions will last through at least the beginning of next week. The good news is that our dew points will remain relatively low, so it won’t feel too muggy outside. Rain chances are very little throughout the week.