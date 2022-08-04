Not much rain for next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain coverage stays sparse the next few days. A more active weather pattern returns Sunday into next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most places stay dry, warm, and humid.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy to partly cloudy with highs creeping into the lower 90s. A handful of showers is possible in the afternoon, but most will miss out.

WEEKEND: Mainly dry weather sticks around Saturday, but higher rain chances move in Sunday afternoon. Highs stay in the low 90s each afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: An unsettled start to the work week is expected as showers and storms remain likely each day Monday-Wednesday. Highs will likely drop back into the mid/upper 80s thanks to increased cloud cover & rain chance. Rain coverage may start to back off by next Thursday.