Not normal for February

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonable conditions maintain through the first half of the weekend. Sunday will bring in a few changes, allowing temps to return closer to normal.

THURSDAY NIGHT: As a stalling cold front reaches North Mississippi, conditions should stay mostly dry but a few light showers may become present. Lows across the corner will fall into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Copy and paste. Sky will continue being partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will continue to be a light chance for rain, thanks to the stalled front.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs into the lower 80s. A passing cold front will have Sunday’s highs falling nearly 20 degrees, with a slight uptick in the chance for rain.