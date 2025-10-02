Not Quite Fall Yet

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are sticking with a summer-like pattern over the next several days. High pressure is keeping us quiet through the beginning of the weekend.

THURSDAY: Another hot day is in store for your Thursday. We will quickly warm into the 80’s by lunchtime before hitting our high temperature of 89. We’ll have a nice and sunny day today thanks to high pressure over our area.

FRIDAY: Very similar to Thursday, other than feeling slightly cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s across our area. Cloud cover will remain limited as well.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny again, with highs in the upper-80’s. Things will change by Sunday, though. We will see some limited rain chances on Sunday, before more rain comes at the start of next week. High temperatures on Sunday will again be in the upper-80’s.