Not the best weather for our Wednesday

SUMMARY: Expect a cloudy, cooler and breezy Wednesday ahead. The sunshine will return as we end the workweek, but some rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend. No major winter weather or severe weather issues to worry about between now and Christmas. Seasonable cool December temperatures will stick around.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain showers will make way to mostly cloudy skies for our Wednesday. It’s going to be breezy and cool out there with highs only in the lower to mid 40s. NW winds 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph. Total rainfall amounts between a quarter to half an inch.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. A cold night with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: The end of the workweek looks to be drier with more sunshine returning to the forecast. Staying a bit chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs remain in the lower to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny and quiet as we head into Christmas Week. Milder highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

