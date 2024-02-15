Notice: Lowndes County voting precinct changes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County residents will be casting their votes in a new place when next month’s primaries roll around.

Lowndes County supervisors approved changes to two voting precincts.

In Columbus, water damage prompted the moving of the Hunt voting precinct, which is currently at Stephen Chapel Baptist Church a few blocks away, to the Sim Scott Community Center.

Out in the county, Rural Hill voters will now cast their ballots at the Rural Hill Volunteer Fire Station instead of the Rural Hill Community Center.

The Columbus City Council will have to approve the Stephen Chapel to Sim Scott move.

The Rural Hill move goes into effect immediately.

If you have any questions about where you should go to vote, call the Lowndes County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

