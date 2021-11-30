November ends with rainfall deficit

COLUMBUS/TUPELO, Mississippi (WCBI) – Even though rain totals remain in a surplus for the year, November’s rain was much lower than usual across north Mississippi.

The fall months of September, October, and November typically don’t produce copious amounts of rain here save for a landfall tropical system. 2021 is no different. A porous 1.17″ of rain has fallen in the month of November in Columbus. That’s more than 3″ than the normal of 4.95″. The rain total was less than the monthly average for September and October as well.

By comparison, Tupelo has not fared much better. September and October brought in a total of just over 5.5″ of rain, falling short of the 7.5″ combined average. For November, Tupelo finished at a 2.27″ deficit of monthly rain.

It’s not for the lack of fronts; however, persistent high pressure and cold, dry air have limited moisture depth with these fronts. Furthermore, a lot of the precipitation has been anafrontal, or behind, the actual front. This typically does not lend to heavy rain events in the Southeast.