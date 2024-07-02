Noxubee burglary credit card fraud arrest

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is accused of trying to use someone else’s credit card to pay her phone bill.

Alecia Childress is charged with felony credit card fraud and breaking and entering.

Noxubee County deputies say Childress has been living in Macon.

She’s accused of breaking into someone’s home and taking their credit card.

Childress was arrested last month.

She remains in the Noxubee County jail.