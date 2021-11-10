Noxubee Co. Circuit Clerk owes her landlord more than $34,000 in rent

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A landlord says the Noxubee County Circuit Clerk owes him more than 34,000 dollars in rent payments.

L. C. Box has a rental agreement with Freda Phillips for his property in Brooksville. Box says the Circuit Clerk has not paid rent since May of 2016.

The rental agreement between Box and Phillips shows she owes $500 a month. A late fee of $25 is due if the rent is not paid by the 10th of the month.

Box is petitioning the court for Phillips’ eviction. He says Phillips refuses to leave his property despite what he says have been multiple attempts to let her know the lease is terminated.

Box is also asking for the back rent and his attorney’s fees to be included in the judgment.

Chancery Judge Paula Drungole has recused herself from the case. A new judge has not been assigned.

Box is being represented by the Roberson Law Firm.