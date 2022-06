NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are investigating an armed robbery in Shuqualak.

The hold-up happened Monday afternoon at Dollar General on Line Street.

Deputies say two African-American males held the clerk at gunpoint.

The robbers wore masks.

No one was injured.

If you have any information about the armed robbery call the investigators listed below.

Tina Williams: 662-361-0971

Douglas Triplett: 662-361-1062