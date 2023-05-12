Noxubee Co. deputies search for assault suspect last seen in West Point

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department wanted you to be on the lookout for the suspect in an assault.

They said he is a white man in his early twenties, driving a small silver car north. He was last seen in West Point, headed out of town on Highway 45 Alternate.

It was a close call for the woman he allegedly assaulted.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Brooksville area.

Investigators said the suspect stopped at the victim’s home to ask for directions. That’s when they said he overpowered her and threw her on the ground.

If you think you know the suspect or his car, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at (662)726-5332.

