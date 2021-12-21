Noxubee Co. deputies searching for two stolen deer stands
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County hunter has dropped his quest for a trophy buck and is now hunting his deer stand.
Noxubee County deputies say two of these deer stands were taken earlier this month.
The units were taken from a property on Buggs Ferry Road, near Hummer Loop Drive.
Investigators tell WCBI the stands are worth more than $7,400.
If you have any information about this theft call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.