Noxubee Co. deputies searching for two stolen deer stands

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County hunter has dropped his quest for a trophy buck and is now hunting his deer stand.

Noxubee County deputies say two of these deer stands were taken earlier this month.

The units were taken from a property on Buggs Ferry Road, near Hummer Loop Drive.

Investigators tell WCBI the stands are worth more than $7,400.

If you have any information about this theft call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.