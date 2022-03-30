Noxubee Co. man indicted in connection to deadly hit and run

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County grand jury indicts a man in connection with a deadly hit and run crash.

James Jernigan is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The accident happened in November of last year.

The body of Tommie James Shelton was found on the side of Highway 45, near Trailboss Trailers, in Macon.

He died at the scene.

Macon police arrested Jernigan a day later.

A trial date has not been set.

Jernigan is out of jail on a 25 thousand dollar bond.