Noxubee Co. man indicted in connection to gas station shooting
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is indicted in connection with a gas station shooting.
Travontae Slaughter remains in the Noxubee County jail.
A grand jury indicted him on the charge of aggravated assault.
Slaughter’s bond was set at $100,000.
He’s accused of shooting a man at Tenn Tom Grocery Store in late December 2020.
The victim was shot in the torso and had to be flown to a Jackson hospital for treatment.
Slaughter turned himself in a day after the shooting.
No trial date has been set.