Noxubee Co. man indicted in connection to gas station shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is indicted in connection with a gas station shooting.

Travontae Slaughter remains in the Noxubee County jail.

A grand jury indicted him on the charge of aggravated assault.

Slaughter’s bond was set at $100,000.

He’s accused of shooting a man at Tenn Tom Grocery Store in late December 2020.

The victim was shot in the torso and had to be flown to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Slaughter turned himself in a day after the shooting.

No trial date has been set.