Noxubue co. agencies search for Jamar Stallings, wanted for home invasion

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff Department and Macon Police Department advises you to be on the look out for Jamar Stallings who is considered to be dangerous.

Stallings faces charges for a home invasion that happened on July 8th.

He was last seen in the Pineywood area in Macon.

Call Macon Police or Noxubee County Sheriff Office if you know of his whereabouts.