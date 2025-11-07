Noxubee Co. police in search of MS Department of Corrections escapee

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State law enforcement and the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for an escaped inmate.

Robert Cage escaped from the Mississippi Department of Corrections Work Center in Noxubee County late this morning, November 7.

It is believed he scaled a fence at the facility to get away.

Cage is in the first few months of a 5-year prison sentence on a Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon conviction out of Union County.

The early search was focused on a wooded area near Industrial Park Road, not far from the Work Center.

Any who has seen Cage or may know where he is should call 911 or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

