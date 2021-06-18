Noxubee Co. prosecutors will restart a murder trial on June 21st

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prosecutors will try to restart a Noxubee County murder trial on Monday.

Marcus Gardner is accused of killing his girlfriend, Chelsea Pace, at their Highway 388 home, back in August 2017.

A mistrial was declared back in March because not enough jurors showed up to jury duty.

Jurors are required to report or give the court advance notice their absence.

Investigators say Chelsea Pace died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pace’s four-year-old son was injured in the gunfire.