Noxubee Co. Sheriff Department needs help locating burglary suspects

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating suspects allegedly involved with a recent burglary.

Deputies said images were captured on a game camera.

- Advertisement -

The suspects were photographed on a property on Mt. Carmel Road.

Property owners say the suspects have been driving their tractor and stealing items like camouflage boots and a small heater.

They say the suspects have also gone inside their deer stand and taken items from there.

If you know who the people in these photos are, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.