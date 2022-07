Noxubee county law agencies arrest home invasion suspect

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department arrest the suspect involved in a home invasion incident that happened on Friday.

Jamar Stallings was taken into custody Sunday evening.

Macon Police and the Mississippi Departments of Corrections assisted with Stalling’s capture.

