Noxubee County celebrates improved test scores

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County School District has improved greatly in the test scores over the past few years.

Students, faculty, and staff at Noxubee County High school celebrate for getting a B rating for the second year in a row.

“Staff is excited. The students are excited. We will be having some data parties that are coming up and of course, we will celebrate our successes, and we’ll make sure that we keep the students motivated, so that we can see even more gains for the next school term,” said Aiesha Brooks- Hodges, the principal of Noxubee County High School.

Not only did the high school do well, so did the entire school district.

This is the second year in a row Noxubee County School District achieved a C rating on its accountability scores.

“Our staffs and students and administrators are focused on being student centered, making sure that our students and families have what they need and to continue to aspire to be the best that we can be,” said Dr. Washington Cole IV, the superintendent for Noxubee County School District.

Brooks- Hodges said that having consistent teachers is a huge help for the students.

“Here we do have a very low turn-over with staff, which is great. We are able to retain some of those highly qualified staff members that have been there for some time. Since they’re here, they know the kids. They grow with the kids,” said Brooks-Hodges.

Cole has high hopes for the district.

He believes it’s only up from here.

“Nothing begets success, like success and once you start performing well, you see that you can perform well, you believe that you can perform well, and you continue to want to do better,” said Cole.

NCSD increased its score 31.3 points from a year ago, moving from a 545.1 to a 576.4.

They are now only 22.6 points from a B.

Noxubee County School District has increased 51.3 points since 2016.

