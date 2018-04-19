Noxubee County celebrates a year of success

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens gathered to celebrate a year of success in Macon Thursday night.

The Noxubee Economic and Community Development Alliance held its annual awards banquet.

Residents, business people, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the exciting things in Noxubee County over the last year.

Northside Café was honored as Business of the Year. Lake Forest Ranch took home Community Service of the year.

Organizers say it’s something everyone gets excited about.

“It’s a good time for everybody to come out and get away from the business. The day to day in the office, and whatever and come see each other and visit. A lot of these folks, we may not see other unless we have business to deal with,” said Executive Secretary Marti Kauffman.

Danny McKay from Noxubee General Hospital was the speaker.

There were also a few local vendors set up this year for extra networking opportunities.