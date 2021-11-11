Noxubee County Circuit Clerk responds to landlord’s lawsuit

Circuit Clerk Freda Phillips issues statement regarding L.C. Box's lawsuit

MACON, Miss. [PRESS RELEASE]:

Nov 10, 2021

STATEMENT OF FREDA PHILLIPS

IN RESPONSE TO CLAIMS MADE BY LC BOX

First let me say that my role as Noxubee County Circuit Clerk is one that I greatly value, respect and honor. A high level of trust is placed in me by the citizens, the court and electoral systems, the State of Mississippi and the United States of America. I respect the law, as I am called on daily to uphold and ensure the law is protected and that equal access is afforded to each person alike.

The claims that LC Box has made are for sure an ongoing property and contract dispute that will be resolved in a court of law. I have no personal knowledge that Mr. Box has filed a new lawsuit against me. I have not been served with notice of any such lawsuit nor a notice of delinquency as he claims. In years past, Mr. Box has failed to appear in court after making similar accusations against me. He further failed to respond at all to inquiries by my attorney regarding the terms of our agreement and his duty to honor those terms.

I am confident that these matters will be resolved in the appropriate manner and that I will be afforded the same protections and fairness that I strive each day to provide to those I serve. I will defer now to the legal advice and direction of my attorney.

Thank you.

Freda Phillips

Noxubee County Circuit Clerk

END OF STATEMENT

Ms. Phillips is represented by Attorney Nicole Clinkscales . Statement provided through legal counsel.

See the original here: Phillips – Statement in Response to False Claims by LC Box AMENDED (2)