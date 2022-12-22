Noxubee County deputies arrest wanted man west of Brooksville

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies capture a wanted man.

Clint Earvin Sr. was arrested Wednesday evening west of Brooksville.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin was wanted on two counts of grand larceny.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections and Brooksville police were also searching for Earvin.

Law enforcement had been looking for him for about two weeks.

Earvin remains in the Noxubee County jail.

