Noxubee County deputies ask public to help search for stolen SUV

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are hoping you can help them find a stolen SUV.

A black GMC Denali was taken off Greenbrier Road in Macon.

Deputies said the incident happened this past Sunday.

This is a reference picture of a Denali that is similar to the one that was taken.

The license plate for the SUV is NXA 5270.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800) 530-7151 or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 726-5133.

