Noxubee County deputies give update on missing person case

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies gave an update on one missing person case and ask for help in two other investigations.

Lucy Townsend hasn’t been seen since July 2015 while walking down Highway 14, near Mashulaville. It was a route she took every day while in the community.

Investigators told WCBI they believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Deputies have interviewed about 20 people in the cold case but have not made an arrest.

Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to search for clues in the disappearance of Kenneth Reed.

He was last seen this past February while visiting family in Shuqualak.

The reward for information about his disappearance has increased to more than $8,000.

Reed’s vehicle was found on Paulette and Mahorner Road but there has been no sign of him.

The third case involves the death of Tadrian Shaw.

His body was found inside an abandoned house this past January. He’d been missing since October 2022.

State and local agencies have been investigating but no arrest has been made.

If you have any information about any of these cases, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

